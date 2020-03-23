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Trump's Deadly Drug Recommendation (MIRRORED)
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968 views • March 23, 2020
Trump's Deadly Drug Recommendation (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Thom Hartmann Program at:-
https://youtu.be/nLxhEqCf-kI
Is there anything worse than the Corona Virus? maybe Trump's "cure"
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Mirrored from YouTube channel Thom Hartmann Program at:-
https://youtu.be/nLxhEqCf-kI
Is there anything worse than the Corona Virus? maybe Trump's "cure"
🔴 Subscribe for more clips like this: https://www.youtube.com/user/thomhartmann?sub_confirmation=1
⭐ Join our Membership and Support the Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/thomhartmann/join
MORE FROM THOM
🎦 Watch a full program re-run anytime: http://www.patreon.com/thomhartmann
🎧 Audio Podcast: http://www.thomhartmann.com/podcast
📜 Free Newsletter: http://www.thomhartmann.com/podcast
👕 Merchandise: https://teespring.com/stores/thom-hartmann-program-2
🍺 Thom Merchandise:
https://teespring.com/thom-hartmann-mug?pid=522&cid=101870
FOLLOW THOM
📕 AMAZON: http://amzn.to/2hS4UwY
📝 BLOG: http://www.thomhartmann.com/thom/blog
👥 FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ThomHartmannProgram/
📸 INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/Thom_Hartmann
🎦 PATREON: http://www.patreon.com/thomhartmann
🐦 TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/thom_hartmann
🌐 WEBSITE: http://www.thomhartmann.com
📺 YOUTUBE:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbjBOso0vpWgDht9dPIVwhQ?sub_confirmation=1
ABOUT THE PROGRAM
The Thom Hartmann Program is the leading progressive political talk radio show for political news and comments about Government politics, be it Liberal or Conservative, plus special guests and callers.
#MoreFromThom
✔ Amazon links are affiliate links
Category
News and Politics
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