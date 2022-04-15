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Train Loaded with Rocket-Propelled Multiple Rocket Launchers, rushing somewhere in the direction of the Ukrainian steppes. 041522
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161 views • April 15, 2022
train loaded with rocket-propelled multiple rocket launchers, which are rushing somewhere in the direction of the Ukrainian steppes.
Observant citizens noticed that the wagons are equipped with MLRS based on the ancient ZIL-131, which means that this is nothing more than Grad-1, mothballed by the creators of analogues, it is not yet clear when.
Observant citizens noticed that the wagons are equipped with MLRS based on the ancient ZIL-131, which means that this is nothing more than Grad-1, mothballed by the creators of analogues, it is not yet clear when.
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