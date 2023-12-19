PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING - Tom Clancy's 2 The division - The virus is a Hoax 15th March 2019

Please Subscribe to my Rumble Channel

THIS GAME WAS RELEASED 9 MONTHS PRIOR THE COVID OUTBREAK EXACTLY IN 15TH MARCH 2019 AND COVID-19 PLANDEMIC OUTBREAK WAS IN DECEMBER 2019.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is an online-only action role-playing video game developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft. The sequel to Tom Clancy's The Division (2016), it is set in a near-future Washington, D.C. in the aftermath of a genetically engineered virus known as "Green Poison" being released, and follows an agent of the Strategic Homeland Division as they try to rebuild the city. The game was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on March 15, 2019.

It received generally favorable reviews from critics, with most noting it as an improvement over the first installment for its setting, gameplay, visuals, combat and soundtrack, though the Endgame content polarised critics. Like its predecessor, it was a commercial success, selling over 10 million copies worldwide despite not meeting expectations at launch.

As explained by Ohio State University here, the term “predictive programming” refers to the “theory that the government or other higher-ups are using fictional movies or books as a mass mind control tool to make the population more accepting of planned future events.”

Coined by conspiracist Alan Watt, predictive programming is the theory that ideas, situations and new technologies are carefully written into movies, TV shows and books to groom the general population into accepting societal changes. Examples include the pilot episode of "The Lone Gunmen," where a hijacked plane was flown into the World Trade Center as a false flag attack; "The Dark Knight Rises," which features a map of Gotham where one of the marked locations is Sandy Hook; and an episode of "Family Guy" in which Peter Griffin drives through the Boston Marathon, released only a few months before the bombing at the 2013 Boston Marathon.

Predictive programming, the thinking goes, also can be a way to disclose something scary to people like say, the existence of aliens, without panicking the population. Give people a few years of alien encounter movies, and then when you tell them it's all real, they're ready to believe and accept it.

Lots of these examples are legitimately creepy. For example, in Edgar Allan Poe's novel "The Narrative of Arthur Gordon Pym," a small ship's crew capsizes and tries to survive. They kill and eat a tortoise but eventually decide they'll have to resort to cannibalism. They draw straws, and a man named Richard Parker is the unfortunate first meal. Poe called it a "very silly story," but mere months after publication, a four-person crew capsized, captured and ate a turtle, eventually decided to eat one of their own, and devoured a 17-year-old kid ... named Richard Parker. (Dun dun DUUUUNNN!!)

So how likely is this theory to be true? Not very. Consider that we often see these patterns after tragic events, not before, a more "retrodictive" than "predictive" type of thing. And then there's the fact that scientists already turn to science fiction writers to help figure out technology trends, how people might use a product, what the future could look like. So are events predicted — or are we merely predictable? Listen to the podcast to find out more.