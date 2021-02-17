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Did Slavery Make America Rich?
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65 views • February 17, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance dismantles the fashionable notion that America became rich because of slavery. He cites historians, economists, and 19th-century eye-witnesses to show that slavery was a pre-modern system that kept the South — and the country — poor.
First posted to YouTube on September 13, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on September 13, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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