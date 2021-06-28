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Bill Barr is Not Who Q Said he Was
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230 views • June 28, 2021
June 28, 2021 - Were we tricked by a deep state plant? Let's look at Bill Barr's anti-patriot statements and his pivot away from Trump and Truth.
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
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Sources:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/joe-biden-may-accidentally-paid-hunters-wild-night-https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/06/27/predictably-bondo-barr-covers-the-rot/
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/joe-biden-may-accidentally-paid-hunters-wild-night-https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/06/27/predictably-bondo-barr-covers-the-rot/
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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