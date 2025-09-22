Gaza Resists As Syria Surrenders

Israel continues to face resistance in the Gaza Strip, where it is now conducting a major offensive, all while preparing to ink a security agreement with Syria that would grant it complete dominance over the country’s southern region.

The Israeli Defense Forces launched the offensive in Gaza on September 15, with the goal of forcing Hamas to surrender. September 18 was a bloody day for the military with four soldiers getting killed in a roadside bomb attack in the area of Rafah in the Strip’s south. Two others in a shooting and stabbing attack carried out by a Jordanian trucker near the Allenby Crossing in the West Bank.

Since the start of the offensives, dozens of Palestinians have been getting killed by IDF fire on a daily basis. A series of strikes on September 21 claimed the lives of at least 25 members of the same family in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City.

Despite the rising human cost, the IDF pressed on with its offensive on September 22, dispatching a third division, the 36th, to back the 162nd and 98th divisions already advancing in Gaza. By the end of the day, the total number of deaths from the offensive had exceeded 500.

The total Palestinian toll from the Israeli war is nearing 65,300. Out of the toll, 440 people, including 147 children, have reportedly lost their lives to Israeli-induced starvation and famine.

Talks on a new ceasefire for hostages agreement appear to be stalled, with Hamas taking a strong stance on its demand of a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Strip.

Meanwhile on Israel’s northern front, the situation is completely different. On September 21, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported progress in talks with Syria on a new security agreement. Later reports from Hebrew media revealed that the agreement was “99%” complete, with an announcement expected within the next two weeks.

Israel will reportedly make no concessions. All of southern Syria will be demilitarized, with a no-fly zone imposed by the IDF. In addition, Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed late on the same day that Israeli troops will remain on the peak of Mount Hermon, occupied after the fall of the Assad regime.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa who arrived in the U.S. on the same day to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly could even meet with Netanyahu.

An agreement with Syria could give Netanyahu a major boost, both internationally and domestically. In turn, this will help the IDF escalate its operations in Gaza to further pressure Hamas. As for what Sahraa will be getting, that will likely be a free hand to act against minorities in Syria, especially the Kurds and the Druze who maintain autonomy.

