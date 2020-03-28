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Nevada Governor Bans Use of Potential Life Saving Anti-Malaria Drugs For CoronaVirus Patients -1855-6P
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6 views • March 28, 2020
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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1855 - Wednesday - March 25, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/pc--19YgFKo 
 
Nevada Governor Bans Use of Potential Life Saving Anti-Malaria Drugs For CoronaVirus Patients
 
Sisolak signed an emergency order earlier Tuesday barring the use of anti-malaria drugs for someone who has the coronavirus. The order restricting chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine came after President Donald Trump touted the medication as a treatment and falsely stated that the Food and Drug Administration had just approved the use of chloroquine to treat patients infected with coronavirus. Sisolak said in a statement that there’s no consensus among experts or Nevada doctors that the drugs can treat people with COVID-19.  Nevada Governor Bans Use of Potential Life Saving Anti-Malaria Drugs For CoronaVirus Patients – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/afrh30qsIx6 
 
GUEST 7:00 PM Eastern - Attorney Dan Hynes, the New Hampshire Lawyer who is Challenging  Governor Chris Sununu on the Constitutionality of a "Gatherings Ban" due to the COVID - 19 Virus - is taking a case to court representing New Hampshire clients who are refusing to follow the ban. Mr. Hynes stated in a recent interview - “We ask others to let the governor’s office know that they are opposed to living under a government that controls the people, instead of the other way around,” 
 
Guest 8:00 PM Eastern:  Cyrus A. Parsa is the founder and CEO of The AI Organization and Loyal Guardian Security, and the author of "Artificial Intelligence Dangers to Humanity." He has investigated more than 1,000 AI, robotics, bio-metric, cybernetic, 5G & Big Tech Companies. He is also an expert in China-Iran affairs, with a B.S in International Security and Masters in Homeland Security.
 
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