Survival! Eating tasty Turk's cap cactus fruit (melon cactus) on Snake Island

After learning about this cactus I was anxious to go back and sample the fruit. It's delicious. I found it to be very similar in taste and texture to pitahaya (dragon fruit). Turk's cap cactus grows in arid areas all over Isla Culebra. I always keep an eye open for it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.