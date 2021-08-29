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THERE IS GOOD REASON WE ARE BEING EXPOSED TO SUCH HORRIFIC EVIL AND CHALLENGES
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30 views • August 29, 2021
THERE IS GOOD REASON WE ARE BEING EXPOSED TO SUCH HORRIFIC EVIL AND CHALLENGES *** The Lord isn’t really being slow about his promise, as some people think. No, he is being patient for your sake. He does not want anyone to be destroyed, but wants everyone to repent. 2 Peter 3:9
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