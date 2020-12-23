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How DARPA, CIA Develop Vaccines To Alter Your DNA
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214 views • December 23, 2020
How DARPA, CIA Develop Vaccines To Alter Your DNA
This video is all about the Covid-19 bullshit Rockefeller 2010 Lockstep document and Bill Gates and his eugenics diabolical agenda. You will see video clips that in some cases have never been or rarely seen before. You will see a fascinating Military briefing from an ex CIA current NSA psyop agent talking about how tiny robot cells can be injected into bodies via a vaccine for example. This video was from 2010 and the technology must be exponentially better in 2020. I wouldn’t take a vaccine after seeing this.
This video is all about the Covid-19 bullshit Rockefeller 2010 Lockstep document and Bill Gates and his eugenics diabolical agenda. You will see video clips that in some cases have never been or rarely seen before. You will see a fascinating Military briefing from an ex CIA current NSA psyop agent talking about how tiny robot cells can be injected into bodies via a vaccine for example. This video was from 2010 and the technology must be exponentially better in 2020. I wouldn’t take a vaccine after seeing this.
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