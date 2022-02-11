© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rand Paul: Dems Have “Overplayed Their Hand” With ‘Stupid Theater’ COVID Mandates
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
441 views • February 11, 2022
Senator Rand Paul urged Wednesday that Democrats have gone too far with forced mask mandates and other “theater” COVID restrictions, and that ironically it is working to bring Americans on the left and the right together in opposition to the regime taking away freedoms.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/rand-paul-dems-have-overplayed-their-hand-with-stupid-theater-covid-mandates/
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/rand-paul-dems-have-overplayed-their-hand-with-stupid-theater-covid-mandates/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.