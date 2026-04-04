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Big white world
Black white world
Big white
Somewhere out there energy flows
mystical currents through all I know
They're carved in fire and etched in bone
For the sins of our fathers blood will atone
Its all caved in its all shut down
Were all tuned in
we're all locked out
We were dazed
Lost and afraid
What the future will bring us is someone to blame
Oh crash out
All my friends
Take back your fantasies
For your own ends
Words take back colour
Eyes take back sound
Your feeling is bleeding
Through cracks in the ground
Flying shrapnel
Virgin flesh
Bought and sold innocence
A black sea of mystery
Static screams fill these dreams
Its all caved in
Its all shut down
We're all tuned in
We're all tuned out
The empty headed bimbos rule
Our corporate gods sit and drool
My darling shining light
Your voice fills the night
Afraid to be alive
When just the strong survive
Its all caved in its all shut down
Were all tuned in
we're all locked out
We were dazed
Lost and afraid
What the future will bring us is someone to blame