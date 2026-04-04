Big white world

Black white world

Big white



Somewhere out there energy flows

mystical currents through all I know

They're carved in fire and etched in bone

For the sins of our fathers blood will atone



Its all caved in its all shut down

Were all tuned in

we're all locked out

We were dazed

Lost and afraid

What the future will bring us is someone to blame



Oh crash out

All my friends

Take back your fantasies

For your own ends

Words take back colour

Eyes take back sound

Your feeling is bleeding

Through cracks in the ground



Flying shrapnel

Virgin flesh

Bought and sold innocence

A black sea of mystery

Static screams fill these dreams



Its all caved in

Its all shut down

We're all tuned in

We're all tuned out

The empty headed bimbos rule

Our corporate gods sit and drool



My darling shining light

Your voice fills the night

Afraid to be alive

When just the strong survive



Its all caved in its all shut down

Were all tuned in

we're all locked out

We were dazed

Lost and afraid

What the future will bring us is someone to blame