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Dr Igor Shepherd - Covid 19: Psychological Warfare
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18 views • October 30, 2021
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Dr. Igor Shepherd is joining us.
Dr. Shepherd was born and raised in the Soviet Union he became a Military Doctor in St. Petersburg, Russia, where he studied under the Strategic Rocket Force.
He is an expert on bio-weapons, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosive and Pandemic preparedness.
.
Last November he left his position as a manager for the Wyoming State Health Department preparedness unit and covid response team after a talk he gave led to an investigation.
.
Dr. Shepherds view is that the covid shots are very similar technology to the bio-weapon RND used to develop viral weapons.
.
Having lived behind the iron curtain He believes that the this “pandemic” is the means by which a communist global government will be ushered into existence; one that cannot be voted out.
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#DrIgorShepherd #Wyoming #DepartmentOfHealth #CDC #Biowarfare #PsychologicalWarfare #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast #Vaccine #Covid #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate
Dr. Shepherd was born and raised in the Soviet Union he became a Military Doctor in St. Petersburg, Russia, where he studied under the Strategic Rocket Force.
He is an expert on bio-weapons, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosive and Pandemic preparedness.
.
Last November he left his position as a manager for the Wyoming State Health Department preparedness unit and covid response team after a talk he gave led to an investigation.
.
Dr. Shepherds view is that the covid shots are very similar technology to the bio-weapon RND used to develop viral weapons.
.
Having lived behind the iron curtain He believes that the this “pandemic” is the means by which a communist global government will be ushered into existence; one that cannot be voted out.
Please welcome to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
🤝 - Today’s Show Is Brought To You By www.PrepareWithTammy.com
(High Quality Storable Food, Seed, Water Filtration, Air Filtration And More) - 🤝
❤️ - You Are Invited To Join Tammy's Live Naturally Inspired Community - ❤️
Go to https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🦻- Listen To Tammy's Exclusive Daily Show About Health, Mindset and Freedom
🤝 - Connect With Tammy Directly
🤲 - Get Access To All of Tammy's Content On One Platform
✍️ - Daily Blog/Articles
🎙 - Weekly Podcast/Videocast (Interviews With Doctors, Researchers and Thought Leaders)
🎬 - Daily Audio/Video Podcast Clips
🍎 - Organic Lifestyle Pictures/Videos/Audiograms
🤸♀️- Health & Fitness Tips, Recipes And More
🙊 - Help Tammy Defeat Censorship!
❤️ - Become A Member At - ❤️
https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🙏 - Support Tammy’s Mission Here - 🙏
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Social Platforms - 🤛
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com -🎙
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com - 🔥
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com - ✍️
❤️ - https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired - ❤️
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
#DrIgorShepherd #Wyoming #DepartmentOfHealth #CDC #Biowarfare #PsychologicalWarfare #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast #Vaccine #Covid #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate
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