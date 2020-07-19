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Memoirs of the CHAZ Part 1 || SALEEM JUMA
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8 views • July 19, 2020
So first off sorry things may be a little out of order; this footage is weeks old lol
I got busy covering other Protests and Riots; plus the Teenager Homicide/Execution Cover-up #Antifa ran before #CHAZ got shut down.
So bear with me; at this time I was still Undercover in the CHAZ (sort of).
Social Media:
Twitter: @RealSaleemJuma
Instagram: @ChadoftheChazCENSORED
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/ChadoftheCHAZ
Telegram: https://t.me/ChadoftheCHAZ
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ykUrEg49JuoX/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/chadofthechaz/about
Payment Options:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ChadoftheCHAZ
Paypal:paypal.me/ChadoftheCHAZ
OTHER:
Secondary Instagram: @ChadoftheCHAZ
Tik Tok: @ChadoftheCHAZ
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/ChadoftheCHAZ
DTUBE: https://d.tube/c/chadofthechaz117
GAB: https://gab.com/ChadoftheChaz
Medium: https://medium.com/@ChadoftheCHAZ
#ChazFights
I got busy covering other Protests and Riots; plus the Teenager Homicide/Execution Cover-up #Antifa ran before #CHAZ got shut down.
So bear with me; at this time I was still Undercover in the CHAZ (sort of).
Social Media:
Twitter: @RealSaleemJuma
Instagram: @ChadoftheChazCENSORED
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/ChadoftheCHAZ
Telegram: https://t.me/ChadoftheCHAZ
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ykUrEg49JuoX/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/chadofthechaz/about
Payment Options:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ChadoftheCHAZ
Paypal:paypal.me/ChadoftheCHAZ
OTHER:
Secondary Instagram: @ChadoftheCHAZ
Tik Tok: @ChadoftheCHAZ
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/ChadoftheCHAZ
DTUBE: https://d.tube/c/chadofthechaz117
GAB: https://gab.com/ChadoftheChaz
Medium: https://medium.com/@ChadoftheCHAZ
#ChazFights
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