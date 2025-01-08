© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DESTROYED BY DESIGN: Los Angeles Fires Are Part Of A Larger Globalist Plot To Wage Economic Warfare & Deindustrialize The United States Before Triggering Total Collapse✅
---------------
6 My people have been silent, because they had no knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will reject thee, that thou shalt not do the office of priesthood to me: and thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I also will forget thy children.
7 According to the multitude of them so have they sinned against me: I will change their glory into shame.
8 They shall eat the sins of my people, and shall lift up their souls to their iniquity.
9 And there shall be like people like priest: and I will visit their ways upon them, and I will repay them their devices.
10 And they shall eat and shall not be filled: they have committed fornication, and have not ceased: because they have forsaken the Lord in not observing his law.
Hosea 4:6-10