BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AMERICAN PIE | The Song that Exposed a Generation of Satanists
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1909 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
224 views • 2 months ago

AMERICAN PIE | The Song that Exposed a Generation of Satanists 


This exposé carefully breaks down the classic folk-rock song American Pie and shows how it was written as a full-frontal attack against the first generation of Satanic musicians.


3:10 - The Rolling Stones

8:39 - The Beatles

12:16 - What's the Song About?

14:02 - Bob Dylan

16:59 - Christian Undercurrent of American Pie

20:08 - The Trinity & Buddy Holly

22:30 - Will Christianity Vanish?

25:07 - Can Music Save Your Mortal Soul?

29:38 - Closing Remarks

Keywords
americanpiethe songthat exposeda generationof satanists
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy