Columbia Univ. Faculty in support of students who chant “Death to America”

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News: Unbelievable! Faculty members at Columbia University come out in support of terror supporting students! Only one said we shouldn’t support students chanting “Death to America” and I don’t even think he was faculty. The rest are either cowards or complicit. Everyone of these scumbags should be fired!





