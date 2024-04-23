Columbia Univ. Faculty in support of students who chant “Death to America”

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News: Unbelievable! Faculty members at Columbia University come out in support of terror supporting students! Only one said we shouldn’t support students chanting “Death to America” and I don’t even think he was faculty. The rest are either cowards or complicit. Everyone of these scumbags should be fired!
