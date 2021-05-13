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So Appealing And So Enticing - Who Could Refuse Such A Great Offer To Get Vaccinated?
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673 views • May 13, 2021
Does anyone want to get free fries and a burger for simply accepting the great offer of the genocide mRNA vaccination? This is a hard offer to resist isn't it?
Mayor de Blasio of New York is disgusting and very pathetic!!!
What has the world come to?
Mayor de Blasio of New York is disgusting and very pathetic!!!
What has the world come to?
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