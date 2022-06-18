⚡️ Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 18th June 2022

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

💥High-precision air and ground weapons in the areas of Kremenchug and Lisichansk have destroyed technological facilities for oil refining and fuel storage intended to supply Ukrainian military equipment in Donbass.

💥High-precision air-based missiles have hit 12 firing positions of AFU artillery and mortar units, including 4 platoons of Grad multiple-launch rocket systems near Avdeevka, Keramik and Zhelannoe and 4 platoons of M777 155-mm howitzers near Lastochkino, Ochertino, Vodyanoe and Zhelannoye in Donetsk People's Republic.

✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 62 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.

▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 160 nationalists, 1 Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system near Kamyshevakha in Lugansk People's Republic, 5 Grad multiple rocket launcher vehicles, 6 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 8 field artillery guns, 6 special-purpose vehicles and 3 ammunition depots near Tsapovka in Kharkov Region and Lisichansk in Lugansk People's Republic.

💥Russian air defence means have shot down 1 Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft near Kamyshevakha and 1 Mi-24 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force near Arkhangelsk in Donetsk People's Republic.

▫️Also 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Borovenka in Lugansk People's Republic, Chernobaivka in Kherson Region, Sukhaya Kamenka, Malaya Kamyshevakha, Zabavnoe in Kharkov Region, and Gulyaipole in Zaporozhye Region, including 1 Bayraktar-TB2 near Kherson.

In addition, 4 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles have been intercepted naer Stakhanov, Kalinovo, Almaznoe in Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 24 Uragan multiple-launch rockets over Donetsk, Yasynuvataya, Verhnetoretskoe, Luganskoe, Novoaleksandrovka in Donetsk People's Republic, Zolotoe, Popasnaya in Lugansk People's Republic, Izium, Russkie Tishki and Malye Prokhody in Kharkov Region.

💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 180 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, 16 command posts and 32 firing positions of AFU artillery units.

▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 310 nationalists, 10 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 3 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 9 field artillery mounts and 14 special vehicles.

📊In total, 206 Ukrainian airplanes and 132 helicopters, 1,241 unmanned aerial vehicles, 343 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,613 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 547 multiple launch rocket systems, 2,032 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,687 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

Source @MoD Russia

