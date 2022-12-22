Create New Account
FDA Admits Truth About Vaccines and Blood Clots
Patriot Strong
The FDA has turned their back on Fauci, the CDC and WHO and has finally released data about covid 19 vaccinations causing blood cloths and other adverse reactions. Wonder how long it'll take for the entire truth to come out.


