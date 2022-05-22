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CRITICAL SITUATION!!MONKEY POX! HEPATITIS SPREAD OVER 700+CASES!HEMORRHAGIC FEVER 90+CASES!!!MONKEY POX GENETIC SEQUENCE LEADS TO ISRAEL!!! WHO MEETS IN SWITZERLAND!
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246 views • May 22, 2022
CRITICAL SITUATION ON MONKEY POX! HEPATITIS SPREAD OVER 700+CASES!HEMORRHAGIC FEVER 90+CASES!!! MONKEY POX GENETIC SEQUENCE LEADS TO ISRAEL!!! WHO MEETS IN SWITZERLAND!
WEBSITE LIST: https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/biden-handing-over-us-sovereignty?s=r
https://virological.org/t/first-draft-genome-sequence-of-monkeypox-virus-associated-with-the-suspected-multi-country-outbreak-may-2022-confirmed-case-in-portugal/799
https://twitter.com/Jikkyleaks/status/1527634689074221057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1528116005754482688%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&;ref_url=http%3A%2F%2F
https://www.kurdistan24.net/en/story/28422-'Iraq-records-90-infected-and-18-deaths-of-Viral-Hemorrhagic-Fever':-Health-Ministry
https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_AM22_List_of_confirmed_PFs.pdf
WEBSITE LIST: https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/biden-handing-over-us-sovereignty?s=r
https://virological.org/t/first-draft-genome-sequence-of-monkeypox-virus-associated-with-the-suspected-multi-country-outbreak-may-2022-confirmed-case-in-portugal/799
https://twitter.com/Jikkyleaks/status/1527634689074221057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1528116005754482688%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&;ref_url=http%3A%2F%2F
https://www.kurdistan24.net/en/story/28422-'Iraq-records-90-infected-and-18-deaths-of-Viral-Hemorrhagic-Fever':-Health-Ministry
https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_AM22_List_of_confirmed_PFs.pdf
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