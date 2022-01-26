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Vaxxed & Infected
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216 views • January 26, 2022
Challenging the nonsensical college booster rule:
* We are not lab rats.
* The booster is an experimental shot.
* It’s clearly not about saving lives; it’s about control.
The ugly truth about countries with high vax rates:
* COVID spiking in most-vaxxed nations — Israel, Australia, Denmark etc.
* Deaths and hospitalizations increased massively despite aggressive vax campaigns.
* Boosters are dangerous and should be pulled.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 January 2022
* We are not lab rats.
* The booster is an experimental shot.
* It’s clearly not about saving lives; it’s about control.
The ugly truth about countries with high vax rates:
* COVID spiking in most-vaxxed nations — Israel, Australia, Denmark etc.
* Deaths and hospitalizations increased massively despite aggressive vax campaigns.
* Boosters are dangerous and should be pulled.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 January 2022
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