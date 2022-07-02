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https://gnews.org/post/phmgfaa5
06/30/2022 According to China Revealed, due to the upcoming annual Beidaihe Conference, security in Qinhuangdao authority is on high alert, even placing strict controls over knives, scissors and iron tools that could cause serious injury in restaurants and residents‘ homes in the related areas