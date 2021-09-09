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96,389 Ghost Votes! 173,104 Lost Votes! In Just 1 Arizona County = Stolen Election
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80 views • September 09, 2021
A Grassroots Canvass Report of the 2020 election proves what we have been saying all along. The election was stolen and Biden is illegitimate. This is massive evidence of voter fraud.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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