Twitter Announces INSANE New Censorship Not Even A DAY After Jack Dorsey Replaced By New Woke CEO

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There is no way Twitter means right wing or republican activists mind you. The tendency for these woke far left companies has always been to target anti establishment voices and support Democrats.
A good example is the Hunter Biden laptop story
The new policy will silence independent media or work towards it and no one is surprised.