New Mom Cured of Terminal Cancer After Church Prayed and Fasted 30 Days - Ashley Hallford

Ashley Hallford was pregnant with her first baby when she received a shocking cancer diagnosis. After noticing a small lump in her neck that was incorrectly assumed to be an infection, her doctor’s biopsy revealed it was malignant. Ashley delivered her son two months early, and several days later, she underwent surgery to remove the tumor. After several radiation treatments, the tumors spread into her brain and lungs. Her trajectory was terminal, she was in intense pain, and she was horrified at the thought that her premature son would grow up without a mother. But God intervened. After her church prayed and fasted for 30 days, Ashley’s cancer was completely gone. But God.
TAKEAWAYS
This brave mother decided to keep fighting for her life so that she could see her son grow up
The same month her church began fasting and praying, the doctors changed up Ashley’s medicine and started seeing better results
Ashley’s local church stepped up and provided her family with food, water, diapers, etc., during this time of trial
Jesus doesn’t always stop our storms, but He will comfort us through the storm
