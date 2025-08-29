Please share this song and this article: http://yun.complife.info/miscell/figh... ! We the West must fight fascist Russia as we have fought fascist Germany. No sanctions will stop Putin as they did not stop Hitler. Only military force can do it!

Lyrics:

Evil in Kremlin is raising its horde

Feeling nor shame nor remorse.

This rabid beast can't be stopped by a word -

It understands only force.

Forces of light versus forces of dark -

It's just that simple again.

Load your ammo, your skills are your luck,

Let's put an end to this bane!





Bombs! Bombs away!

Russia, good-bye!

Evil must pay,

Evil must die!

Fire from the sky!

Th' ultimate goal:

Evil must die,

Russia must fall!





Country of slavery, hatred and lie,

Land of corruption and spite,

Russia will always attack and deny

Freedom, and justice, and right.

For those who live and for heroes who fell,

Prove that they didn't fall in vain!

Put on your helmets, send devil to hell,

Let's put an end to this bane!





Bombs! Bombs away!

Russia, good-bye!

Evil must pay,

Evil must die!

Fire from the sky!

Th' ultimate goal:

Evil must die,

Russia must fall!