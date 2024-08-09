Words Unsaid Again

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s sad that the Transitional Government of the Republic of Mali has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine without conducting a thorough study of the facts and circumstances of the incident in northern Mali, as well as without providing any evidence of Ukraine’s involvement in the specified event.
Yusov told the Financial Times this week that he made no such statement about Ukraine’s GUR (Intelligence Directroy) being involved in the attack.
Wagner PMC and Malian forces battles with Militant Groups.
Mali and Niger sever relations with Ukraine.