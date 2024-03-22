CANADA WILL IMPRISON YOU FOR THINGS YOU MIGHT SAY

Bill C63 is going to make it into law. That law states that if you harm anybody on the internet mostly just the lgbtqs and the radical left, you are going to go to jail for life. Also along with this ridiculous piece of legislation, the government is stating that you will be under house arrest with an ankle bracelet if the government thinks you might say something at a future time.





This is something that used to exist only in science fiction, and that would be pre crime incarcerations.





Canadian prisons are already full So the plan is to convert empty shopping malls into prisons which would be the cheapest way to get them built seeing as the buildings are already in place and they are fully wired with electricity and fully piped for natural gas and water. The Canadian government is planning on mass incarcerations and they're going to use this bill to make sure that everybody complies with everything that Justin Trudeau says.





