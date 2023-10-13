Create New Account
Global Majority are Protesting Against the Genocide being Perpetrated by Israel on the People of Palestine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Alfred de Zayas says contrary to the narrative presented by Western mainstream media, the global majority is protesting against the genocide being perpetrated by Israel on the people of Palestine

