ALERT: Trump ERUPTS! Unleashes HELLFIRE On His Enemies For The Latest Attempt To End His Presidency

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Kristinn Taylor from The Gateway Pundit reports, President Trump lit up Twitter Saturday night with a a video and several tweets pushing back against the drive by Democrats and the media to impeach him over his July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.