The Great Turnaround – Elections, Taxes, Vaccines & The Coming Reckoning

Tsunami of Truth podcast, Kristy Allen uncovers the stunning reversals unfolding across America and the world—from Trump’s plan to abolish income tax using tariffs, to the hidden overturn of the 2020 election, to the imminent exposure of elite corruption and the end of the COVID vaccine regime.





Trump’s Tax Revolution





How tariffs will replace the federal income tax—returning America to its pre-1913 economic sovereignty.





The predatory IRS is on its way out. “Let China pay. Let globalists pay. Not you.”





2020 Election OVERTURNED





Invisible watermarks, quantum blockchain, and National Guard recounts reveal 14 million fraudulent Biden ballots.





Evidence suggests the election has already been judicially overturned—announcement imminent.





Emerald Robinson: “Trump has enough evidence to designate U.S. voting machines as foreign weapons.”





Elites in Handcuffs





Nancy Pelosi served a federal subpoena for seditious conspiracy, racketeering, and bribery.





Dan Bongino’s resignation linked to horrific Clinton/Obama crimes on Epstein Island—evidence too devastating to ignore.





Julian Assange: “98% of DC will go down.”





Medical Tyranny Exposed





Peer-reviewed studies confirm mRNA vaccines cause irreversible heart damage, prion disease, and neuropsychiatric disorders.





FDA insiders push for a global ban, while Rudolf Steiner’s prophecy warns: “Inoculations will drive spirituality out of the soul.”





Israel, ICC & The Unraveling Narrative





ICC upholds arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for war crimes in Gaza.





Shocking reports of Palestinian children tortured in Israeli prisons.





Did Charlie Kirk’s assassination link to his criticism of Israel? New claims his widow, Erika, “converted to Judaism to destroy American Christianity.”





RFK Jr.’s Cancer Bombshell





“Conspiracy theorists were right.” Most modern cancers caused by engineered atmospheric particles (chemtrails).





Operation Skywatch launches—public urged to document and report spray operations.





The Spiritual War





From transgender surgeries on minors to the LGBTQ+ agenda as “mind control,” the battle for the soul of humanity is intensifying.





As Trump delivers the “1776 Warrior Dividends” to troops, Christi reminds us: “Walk like your ancestors are behind you—because they are.”





This is not just news. This is the Great Awakening in real time. The movie is ending, the actors are being exposed, and the Golden Age is dawning.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/

















Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.