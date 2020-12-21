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Hospitals everywhere are suppose to be jammed with covid patients. NOT!
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351 views • December 21, 2020
A walk thru emergency at Sibley Hospital shows just how busy front line workers are with covid sick people. It's clear and empty like it is in every other hospital in the US and Canada. Stop watching the news people. Open your eyes before it's to late.
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