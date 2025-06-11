BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Episode #77 - Shamanism = The Original Science? | Ray Crist Exposes Ancient Healing Secrets
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
10 views • 14 hours ago

Today’s episode is going to be special as we are honoured to be joined by a remarkable soul who is not only keeping ancient wisdom alive, but weaving it seamlessly into the fabric of modern healing and human evolution.


Ray Crist is one the visionary founders of The Jaguar Path, a school and a movement that integrates the sacred technologies of Shamanism with the embodied practices of Yoga, Tai Chi, Ayurveda, and beyond.


The Jaguar Path is also accredited by The Global Accreditation Council, offering post-graduate programs in Modern Shamanism. Their mission? To empower individuals to heal deeply, walk in purpose, and awaken the healer within.


Ray has walked with Peruvian shamans from the Q’ero lineage in the Andes learning their ancient wisdom, he has trained with world-renowned masters, and served as a bridge between indigenous wisdom and cutting edge science.


He is at the forefront of a new paradigmーwhere the mystical meets the practical, where spirit animals guide leadership, and where Shamanism emerges as the original form of biohacking in our wellness evolution.


So whether you're spiritually curious, seeking healing, or just ready to go deeper into what it means to live consciously in 2025, this conversation is one you won’t want to miss.


Connect with Ray via any of the links below:


Website - https://www.jaguarpath.com/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thejaguarpath

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@TheJaguarPath/videos

Ray Talks About The Earth's Keepers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7J5vk37abj8


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases


If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

