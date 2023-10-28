FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Psalm 105:13-17

Sabbath 7th Day Prayer, 20231028

O my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary Blood-Bought Sacrifice through His death on Calvary’s Cross and Resurrection.



My Heavenly and Gracious Father,

13 When Your redeemed nation Israel went from one nation to another, from one kingdom to another people,

14 You, Heavenly Father, permitted no one to do them wrong;

yes, You rebuked kings for their sakes,

15 Saying, “Do not touch My anointed ones, and do My prophets no harm.”

16 Moreover, my JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, the LORD GOD who is EVERYWHERE, You called for a famine in the land; You destroyed all the provision of bread.

17 You, JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD our PROVIDER sent a man before them—Joseph—who was sold as a slave.

Also, over two thousand years ago, You sent Your Begotten SON, our LORD Jesus Christ to come and rescue us from Satan our enemy.

Thank You Merciful Father for the Divine deliverances of Your chosen people Israel and redeemed Christians. Moreover, thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 105: 13-17 personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

