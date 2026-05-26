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Diesel Dependent Food System You Starve If It Gets Too Expensive
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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What happens to a civilization of 8 billion people when the diesel that fuels its machines doubles in price or disappears? We are currently witnessing a "structural" shift in agriculture that mimics the most disruptive periods in human history.$10/gallon diesel equivalents in Europe and Australia signal we have entered uncharted territory.


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Keywords
agricultureeconomyfood shortagesglobal economycost of livinginflationcommoditiesdavid dubynegeopoliticsmacroeconomicsadapt 2030supply chaineconomic resetfuel shortagesfood inflationresource scarcityglobal food supplyfertilizer shortagenitrogen fertilizer shortagediesel pricesfarming crisisagriculture trendsfertilizer crisisdiesel shortage 2026farming documentary
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