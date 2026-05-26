Diesel Dependent Food System You Starve If It Gets Too Expensive

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What happens to a civilization of 8 billion people when the diesel that fuels its machines doubles in price or disappears? We are currently witnessing a "structural" shift in agriculture that mimics the most disruptive periods in human history.$10/gallon diesel equivalents in Europe and Australia signal we have entered uncharted territory.
☕️ Support Independent Journalism Buy Us A Double Espresso
https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
🔎 SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes https://civilizationcycle.com/