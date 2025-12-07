BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Age of Disclosure Breakdown: They Are Coming
Bible Study Book of Enoch
Bible Study Book of Enoch
49 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • 1 day ago

mirror from: LA Marzulli

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_URafys6Qo

The 25th Rung!!! Age of Disclosure Breakdown: They Are Coming (re-upload)


"L.A. REACTS to the Age of Disclosure created by DAN FARAH! This film is a must see as it solidifies that the UFO phenomenon is real burgeoning and NOT going away!"


L. A. Marzulli is an award-winning author, lecturer, filmmaker, and internationally recognized specialist

on the Nephilim, the giants mentioned in the Bible. He has published 14 books including a novel series,

The Nephilim Trilogy, which made the CBA best-sellers list. His 2024 non-fiction release Rungs of

Disclosure immediately went to the number 1 spot of Amazon’s new releases.

Marzulli lectures on the subjects of UFOs/UAPs, the Nephilim, and ancient prophetic texts, presenting

his exhaustive research at conferences and churches, and through interviews on numerous national and

international radio and television programs such as seasons 1 and 2 of Ancient Aliens on the History

Channel.

His on the ground investigation into the elongated skulls of Peru produced DNA data that rewrites the

standard narratives of world history. As a result, Marzulli received an honorary doctorate in recognition

of his careful and groundbreaking research. He has also hosted, produced, and directed 34 documentary

films, and is the founder of Spiral of Life, the only Christian ministry to have 10 films on the UFO/UAP

phenomenon.Like, subscribe and share:

Ensure big tech doesn’t censor your access to our content; subscribe to our email list:

https://lamarzulli.com/#subscribe


Follow Us on Social Media:

https://lamarzulli.com/linktree/

––

Keywords
hoaxaliennephilimcometmarzulliatlasage of disclosure
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy