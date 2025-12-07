mirror from: LA Marzulli

The 25th Rung!!! Age of Disclosure Breakdown: They Are Coming (re-upload)





"L.A. REACTS to the Age of Disclosure created by DAN FARAH! This film is a must see as it solidifies that the UFO phenomenon is real burgeoning and NOT going away!"





L. A. Marzulli is an award-winning author, lecturer, filmmaker, and internationally recognized specialist

on the Nephilim, the giants mentioned in the Bible. He has published 14 books including a novel series,

The Nephilim Trilogy, which made the CBA best-sellers list. His 2024 non-fiction release Rungs of

Disclosure immediately went to the number 1 spot of Amazon’s new releases.

Marzulli lectures on the subjects of UFOs/UAPs, the Nephilim, and ancient prophetic texts, presenting

his exhaustive research at conferences and churches, and through interviews on numerous national and

international radio and television programs such as seasons 1 and 2 of Ancient Aliens on the History

Channel.

His on the ground investigation into the elongated skulls of Peru produced DNA data that rewrites the

standard narratives of world history. As a result, Marzulli received an honorary doctorate in recognition

of his careful and groundbreaking research. He has also hosted, produced, and directed 34 documentary

films, and is the founder of Spiral of Life, the only Christian ministry to have 10 films on the UFO/UAP

––