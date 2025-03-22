BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gaza News Current Situation March 21st Arabic News Channel Broadcasts 3-21-25 Friday
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1034 followers
1
80 views • 1 month ago

Gaza News Current Situation March 21st Arabic News Channel Broadcasts 3-21-25 Friday

Alghad TV - قناة الغد

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lDYCMrCxjY&t


An Israeli strike on various areas of Syria.. Details are revealed by our correspondent


AlHadath الحدث

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n243UaNRs8c&t


التاسعة عشرة | البرهان يعد السودانيين بـ "النصر".. واتهامات أميركية لحماس برفض مقترح ويتكوف

The proof promises the Sudanese "victory".. US accuses Hamas of rejecting witkov's proposal


Alghad TV - قناة الغد

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvxfAszT29s


أصوات القصف المدفعي لا تنقطع في غزة.. القذائف الإسرائيلية تصوب ضرباتها تجاه المنازل


The sounds of artillery shelling do not stop in Gaza.. Israeli missiles AIM their strikes at homes

Keywords
iranisraelpalestineegyptgenocidesyriagazalebanonmilitaryindustrialcomplexceasefireforeignpolicysyriawarnatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawarfreepalestinepalestinewarisraelhamaswar
