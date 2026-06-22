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June 22 is the 'Day of Remembrance & Sorrow' - a date commemorated across Russia & other CIS countries
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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June 22 is the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow – a date commemorated across Russia and other CIS countries.

At dawn on June 22, 1941, Nazi Germany treacherously invaded the Soviet Union. Thus began the Great Patriotic War.

On this day, Russians remember their fallen relatives and compatriots – the 27 million Soviet people whose lives were taken by the war.

Yet on that very first day, words were spoken that foretold its outcome:

“Our cause is just. The enemy will be defeated. #Victory will be ours”.
During the war, some 34 million people served in the Red Army. Nearly 8.7 million never returned home.

The war lasted 1️⃣,4️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ days and nights. It ended in Berlin – with the Red Banner raised over the defeated Reichstag and the signing of Germany’s unconditional surrender.
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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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