Lugols Iodine - Old School Medicine. Iodine is a core nutrient that is necessary for your body and brain to function correctly. "Iodine deficiency is the most prevalent and preventable cause of mental impairment in the world” (link below). In this video we discuss some of the many benefits of this amazing element, why Lugol's is superior to other forms of iodine, the supporting nutrients to co-supplement with, as well as review a simple and effective way you can diagnose your own iodine levels at home.Iodine Deficiency and the Brain link:Paris Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on UnsplashPeriodic Table Image by ExplorersInternational from PixabayWoman in Sauna Image by Fernando Zamora from PixabayLearning Photo by Element5 Digital on UnsplashSwimming Pool Image by Stefan Kuhn from PixabayNeck Photo by Adrien King on UnsplashFirst Aid Image by MasterTux from PixabayFitness Photo by Jonathan Borba on UnsplashGlands Image by Jefty Matricio from PixabayLightbulb Image by OpenClipart-Vectors from PixabayHuman heart Image by azwer from PixabayDisclaimer:All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.