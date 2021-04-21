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Lugols Iodine - Old School Medicine
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522 views • April 21, 2021
Lugols Iodine - Old School Medicine. Iodine is a core nutrient that is necessary for your body and brain to function correctly. "Iodine deficiency is the most prevalent and preventable cause of mental impairment in the world” (link below). In this video we discuss some of the many benefits of this amazing element, why Lugol's is superior to other forms of iodine, the supporting nutrients to co-supplement with, as well as review a simple and effective way you can diagnose your own iodine levels at home.
Iodine Deficiency and the Brain link:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25880137/
Paris Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash
Periodic Table Image by ExplorersInternational from Pixabay
Woman in Sauna Image by Fernando Zamora from Pixabay
Learning Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
Swimming Pool Image by Stefan Kuhn from Pixabay
Neck Photo by Adrien King on Unsplash
First Aid Image by MasterTux from Pixabay
Fitness Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash
Glands Image by Jefty Matricio from Pixabay
Lightbulb Image by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay
Human heart Image by azwer from Pixabay
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Iodine Deficiency and the Brain link:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25880137/
Paris Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash
Periodic Table Image by ExplorersInternational from Pixabay
Woman in Sauna Image by Fernando Zamora from Pixabay
Learning Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
Swimming Pool Image by Stefan Kuhn from Pixabay
Neck Photo by Adrien King on Unsplash
First Aid Image by MasterTux from Pixabay
Fitness Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash
Glands Image by Jefty Matricio from Pixabay
Lightbulb Image by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay
Human heart Image by azwer from Pixabay
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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