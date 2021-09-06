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TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 23) We were able to spot old copies of English and American Common-law - Justice Anna Webinar
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32 views • September 06, 2021
Please support your government to buy those books, hence we can create courses for you in American common-law, which practiced 350 years ago before the maritime law. Those books are expensive, but worth each dime since they will show us how common law was formed and how it functioned. It's crucial to have these books before it disappear in a black hole again. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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