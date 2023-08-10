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HEADS UP! DEMOCRAT CITIES BEGGING FOR NATIONAL GUARD TO POLICE THEIR STREETS
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
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117 views • August 10, 2023

WHAT HAPPENED CRY BABIES? NO SOCIAL WORKERS SHOWED UP TO POLICE YOUR STREETS TODAY?

Don't start crying now! WE TOLD YOU ...bunch of racist libtards .. you were screwing up... And now you're begging for help!? Aren't these people the same ones defending the police? Same ones openly supporting racism? Openly supporting left handed agendas of division and pretending to be under attack? I don't get it? 

Odds say, This is in the script. They needed the NG on the streets at some point either way and this is as good a way as any right? Get a paid off Democratic shitbag to ask for it. And watch his useful idiots support his silly ass begging for their own enslavement. I thought they didn't like enslavement? And there already was a force protecting the streets. It was called the COPS. Duuuh. And now these assholes want to beg for help? Odds say the cops are basically gonna be replaced with military. That needs to happen at some point and this just may be it. WATCH THIS SPACE. PASS THIS ON. hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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