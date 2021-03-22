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The sky is falling on chicken little Fauci
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130 views • March 22, 2021
Kate Wand, March 21, 2021
"The repeated Chicken Little act is getting old and tiresome. Eventually, people have come to realize that the sky is not, in fact, falling."
"The Chicken Little Act Isn’t Working – COVID Mania Is Wearing Off"
An Essay by Jordan Schachtel
https://www.aier.org/article/the-chicken-little-act-isnt-working-covid-mania-is-wearing-off/
Jordan Schachtel is an investigative journalist and foreign policy analyst based in Washington, D.C.
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Creators: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
FB: https://www.facebook.com/veryopinionatedshow/
Very Opinionated MERCH & WORKS: https://very-opinionated.com
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Full show notes & works at very-opinionated.com
*** FAIR USE NOTICE *** These Videos May Contain Copyrighted (© ) Material. The Use of Which Has Not Always Been Specifically Authorized by The Copyright Owner. Such Material is Made Available to Advance Understanding of Ecological, Political, Human Rights, Economic, Democracy, Scientific, Moral, Ethical, Social Justice Issues, Teaching, and Research. It is believed that this Constitutes a ”Fair Use” of Any Such Copyrighted Material as Provided For in Section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In Accordance With Title – 17 U.S.C. Section 107, This Material is Distributed Without PROFIT to Those Who Have Expressed a Prior General Interest in Receiving Similar Information For Research and Educational Purposes. For More § 107 . Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use40 https://www.copyright.gov/title17/ ** This video is for Educational Use. ** Non-Commercial video...for self-educational purpose only. **
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=seFpgK3jnZI
"The repeated Chicken Little act is getting old and tiresome. Eventually, people have come to realize that the sky is not, in fact, falling."
"The Chicken Little Act Isn’t Working – COVID Mania Is Wearing Off"
An Essay by Jordan Schachtel
https://www.aier.org/article/the-chicken-little-act-isnt-working-covid-mania-is-wearing-off/
Jordan Schachtel is an investigative journalist and foreign policy analyst based in Washington, D.C.
-
Creators: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
FB: https://www.facebook.com/veryopinionatedshow/
Very Opinionated MERCH & WORKS: https://very-opinionated.com
ALL VIDEOS ARE ON ODYSEE: https://lbry.tv/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5
Full show notes & works at very-opinionated.com
*** FAIR USE NOTICE *** These Videos May Contain Copyrighted (© ) Material. The Use of Which Has Not Always Been Specifically Authorized by The Copyright Owner. Such Material is Made Available to Advance Understanding of Ecological, Political, Human Rights, Economic, Democracy, Scientific, Moral, Ethical, Social Justice Issues, Teaching, and Research. It is believed that this Constitutes a ”Fair Use” of Any Such Copyrighted Material as Provided For in Section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In Accordance With Title – 17 U.S.C. Section 107, This Material is Distributed Without PROFIT to Those Who Have Expressed a Prior General Interest in Receiving Similar Information For Research and Educational Purposes. For More § 107 . Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use40 https://www.copyright.gov/title17/ ** This video is for Educational Use. ** Non-Commercial video...for self-educational purpose only. **
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=seFpgK3jnZI
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