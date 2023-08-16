Create New Account
THIS is the REAL PURPOSE of endless Trump indictments
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


August 15, 2023


A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, has indicted former president Donald Trump and 18 others on 41 counts related to their actions after the 2020 election. This brings the total number of charges Trump faces to a whopping 91. Glenn breaks down this 4th indictment against Trump and why he believes it proves that the Democrats lied about past elections they lost. Plus, Glenn explains why he believes these endless Trump indictments are about something bigger than stopping Trump from running in 2024 or putting him in jail: "This is all about teaching the REST of us a lesson."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2UQwy14rwH0

