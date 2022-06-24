U.S. FDA Is Now A Terrorist Organization

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane highlights an historic day in the United States, as the Supreme Court of the nation reverses 50 year old Roe vs Wade decision, sending back to the 50 states, the decision to legalize or criminalize abortion. And we now have clear and present evidence that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is a terrorist organization colluding with a DOD driven domestic bioterrorism program; and Team Enigma is back to break down the CDC’s public statement that it has no responsibility to monitor safety… And we conclude the show, and the week, with a very special “Ask Dr. Jane”… This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine!

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