God's Promises - Terms and Conditions Apply!

IF... you don't hear that word in sermons about the promises of God, do you? They all focus on "unconditional love", God "never forsaking us", and other such half-promises which tickle our ears and blind us from the all-important conditions which determine whether we will receive the wonderful things that God wants to give us. This video looks at several examples of some of the most cherished promises of God, and it shows you plainly and clearly what the conditions are.

TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]