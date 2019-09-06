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THE DEEP STATE: The Luciferian New World Plot to enslave and kill you and yours. 50 Year Old Recording Explains Why The World Is Going Crazy
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395 views • September 06, 2019
First understand that the Rothschild - Synagogue of Satan threat is real - Read California Government Code 1027.5, https://codes.findlaw.com/ca/government-code/gov-sect-1027-5.html
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/main-nwo-agenda-1776
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/main-nwo-agenda-1969
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/bankers-manifesto-1892
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/flashback-1869-plan-for-jewish-world-domination
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/truth-bombs/truth-bombs-list/272-dear-america-meet-your-shadow-government
Trump must move against the Rothschild Zionists - Synagogue of Satan / Jesuits with tools already enacted since 1819 and in his possession. The fact that Trump has not exposed 911, USS Liberty, FED PerpeTRATORS is a Red Flag. Sadly at this time the President still appears to be kissing dirty ZIO boots with more Weapons, Jerusalem Capital, funding, no exposure for the Rothschild's Zionist atrocities etc... Not taken over FED and re-educated the American people about the coup of our nation by ZIO - Jesuits in the 1860's, Fake UNITED STATES Corp and the fifty Fake US Sub Corps... At the end of the day America - it is up to you to do something about this...
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/main-nwo-agenda-1776
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/main-nwo-agenda-1969
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/bankers-manifesto-1892
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/flashback-1869-plan-for-jewish-world-domination
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/truth-bombs/truth-bombs-list/272-dear-america-meet-your-shadow-government
Trump must move against the Rothschild Zionists - Synagogue of Satan / Jesuits with tools already enacted since 1819 and in his possession. The fact that Trump has not exposed 911, USS Liberty, FED PerpeTRATORS is a Red Flag. Sadly at this time the President still appears to be kissing dirty ZIO boots with more Weapons, Jerusalem Capital, funding, no exposure for the Rothschild's Zionist atrocities etc... Not taken over FED and re-educated the American people about the coup of our nation by ZIO - Jesuits in the 1860's, Fake UNITED STATES Corp and the fifty Fake US Sub Corps... At the end of the day America - it is up to you to do something about this...
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