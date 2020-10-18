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Pompeo Bombshell: Hillary Clinton’s Muslim Brotherhood Emails Shock Arab World
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97 views • October 18, 2020
TruNews discuss the new Clinton emails being circulated in the Middle East, confirming her role as Mother of the Brotherhood of terrorists that set the region on fire under President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden. TruNews also detail the revelations in the new Hunter Biden emails, including bonafide proof of a company connected to the Chinese Communist Party paying $30 million for the son of the former VP to “make introductions.” Lastly, TruNews addresses the escalating war of censorship, as the social media oligarchs interfere in the upcoming U.S. election by silencing stories which embarrass and expose the corruption of their chosen winner. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 10/15/2020
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