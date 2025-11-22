© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Threat of Invasion? It's Not Russia.
3
86 views • 2 days ago
- King comes from the word kin. King Charles III should be deposed. England needs a King loyal to their own kin and to Jesus CHrist. Keir Starmer is is traitor.
- Doctors who perform gender reassignment surgery should be tried, and then some of their body parts cut off.
- Europeans leaders assist in the invasion of their own countries by Moslems, Indians and Africans and then try to tell everyone that Russia is threatening to invade them.
- Details of current book project: Volume 2 of Blood and Faith
- Evangelicals are no better than RINOs.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com
