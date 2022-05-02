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The 4th Industrial Revolution Fantasy
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31 views • May 02, 2022
The original industrial revolution wasn't the product of a small group aristocrats planning the social change from a secret dark smokey room. The Industrial revolution occurred because of the circumstances and social conditions of England in the 17th and 18th century. The ingredients being, culture; key concepts of freedom as a birth right, property law, fair and equitable laws and justice without prejudice, mixed in with agricultural advancements, growing population and source of cheap energy ( Coal ). England possessed the unique circumstance, the fertile ground for the industrial revolution to germinate. The idea that Klaus Schwab along with his close friends at the WEF can plan the 4th industrial revolution for the rest of the world is hubris.The idea that a small group of "know all's" planned the industrial revolution has no relation to how the first industrial revolution occurred in the first place. If anything a small group of know all's tried to reverse the social change driven by the industrial revolution with the introduction of the communist ideology.
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